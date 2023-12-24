WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

WW International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WW opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WW International by 7,694.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,295 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 2nd quarter worth $10,379,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,407,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

