Needham & Company LLC Raises Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target to $7.50

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STGW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. Stagwell has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $617.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.98 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. Equities analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 40.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

