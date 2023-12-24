Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of AIRG stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.50.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
