Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

