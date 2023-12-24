Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.42 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.58 and its 200 day moving average is $135.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

