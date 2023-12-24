Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Raised to GBX 205 at Barclays

Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.59) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 145.50 ($1.84).
In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £1,863.72 ($2,357.05). In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £1,863.72 ($2,357.05). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £1,971.36 ($2,493.18). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $586,476. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
