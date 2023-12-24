Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Raised to GBX 205 at Barclays

Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.59) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 145.50 ($1.84).

Get Centrica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNA

Centrica Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity

LON:CNA opened at GBX 141.90 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 82.54 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.73. The stock has a market cap of £7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £1,863.72 ($2,357.05). In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £1,863.72 ($2,357.05). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £1,971.36 ($2,493.18). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $586,476. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.