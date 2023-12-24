Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB)

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$0.35 price target on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Shares of DB opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$55.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.05. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.19.

(Get Free Report)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.