Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB)

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$0.35 price target on the stock.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 27th.
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.
