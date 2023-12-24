Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 92 ($1.16) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 79 ($1.00) to GBX 78 ($0.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.16) to GBX 89 ($1.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 104.40 ($1.32).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 2,424.24%.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
