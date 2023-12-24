GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GENK) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

GEN Restaurant Group’s (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 25th. GEN Restaurant Group had issued 3,600,000 shares in its public offering on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $43,200,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of GEN Restaurant Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GENK shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GENK opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. GEN Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.14.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 38.14%.

Insider Activity at GEN Restaurant Group

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $36,940.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $73,702.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

