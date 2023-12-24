Mitsubishi Stock to Split on Thursday, December 28th (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 28th.

Mitsubishi Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:MSBHF opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mitsubishi has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

