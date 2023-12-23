Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.25 and a 200 day moving average of $407.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

