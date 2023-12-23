FC Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $108.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

