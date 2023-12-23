Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires 2,476 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240,423 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.34. 4,237,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,035. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

