Corrigan Financial Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Corrigan Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,237,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,035. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

