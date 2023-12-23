Clarus Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after buying an additional 1,683,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,333,184,000 after buying an additional 265,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after buying an additional 864,127 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,837. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average of $215.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

