Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.1% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,982 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in Applied Materials by 15.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $164.21. The company has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.