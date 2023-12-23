PFW Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PFW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $284.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.16. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

