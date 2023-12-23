Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Trimmed by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.51. 2,113,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,578. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.60.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.