First PREMIER Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $310.58. 965,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,250. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

