Tevis Investment Management Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.0% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

