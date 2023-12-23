Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

MCD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.70. 1,700,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,940. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.95. The company has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

