MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,164 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,879. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

