Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 41 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $291.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.95. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.