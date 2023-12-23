Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 336 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $310.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.91 and its 200 day moving average is $284.28. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

