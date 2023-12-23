Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $13.46 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.7% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.7 %

Amgen stock opened at $284.16 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.