Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.