HT Partners LLC Purchases 17,682 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HT Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 180,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,235 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 223,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 41,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. 13,387,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,033,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

