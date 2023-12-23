Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 10,262 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 13.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $231.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,037. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $233.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.09 and its 200 day moving average is $215.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.