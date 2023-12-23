City State Bank Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

City State Bank lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 257,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in Intel by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 50,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTC opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

