PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.0% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $169.52 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.95.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

