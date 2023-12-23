Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 50,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $236.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

