Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 770 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,121.98. 1,908,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.45 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company has a market cap of $525.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $952.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $892.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.