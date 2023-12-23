Moller Financial Services Sells 5,244 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Moller Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,890,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,521. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

