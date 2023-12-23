Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 352 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,879. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

