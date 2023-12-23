3,374 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $190.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $166.66 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

