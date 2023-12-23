Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VEA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $47.51. 12,007,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

