FC Advisory LLC Buys 6,373 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

