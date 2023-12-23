City State Bank Sells 478 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

City State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $231.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.09 and its 200 day moving average is $215.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

