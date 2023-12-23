Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $34.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $438.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.33. The stock has a market cap of $348.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

