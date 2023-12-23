Well Done LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VIG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.52. 1,178,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

