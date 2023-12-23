Moller Financial Services Sells 338 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moller Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.5% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IWM traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $201.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,173,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,653,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

