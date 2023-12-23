Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHD traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

