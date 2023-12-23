City State Bank Sells 350 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

City State Bank cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average of $143.81. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $164.21.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.