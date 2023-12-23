Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA opened at $424.12 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $337.69 and a 1-year high of $427.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $397.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.83.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

