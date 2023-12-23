Rothschild Investment LLC IL Acquires 275 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $424.12 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $337.69 and a 52 week high of $427.61. The company has a market capitalization of $397.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

