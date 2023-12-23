MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after buying an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,740,000 after buying an additional 816,830 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.42. 2,467,736 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

