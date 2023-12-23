Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up about 1.2% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CI opened at $298.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.90. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

