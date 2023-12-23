SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the third quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.2% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $190.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $166.66 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

