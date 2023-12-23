ONE Advisory Partners LLC Buys 21,573 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,267. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

