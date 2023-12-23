Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after acquiring an additional 401,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after acquiring an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

MDLZ traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $71.21. 4,108,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,269,850. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.