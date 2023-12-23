Clarus Group Inc. Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.74. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

